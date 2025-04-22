BRIELLE — The Brielle Chamber of Commerce has announced that Kathy Penna of Brielle Cyclery has been named the 2024 Pride of Brielle.

Penna is a lifelong Brielle resident, raised in the borough by her parents and still residing in her childhood home.

Penna told The Coast Star, “After 55 years in business, I’m thrilled and honored…I’m very honored that the town is happy for me.”

She first opened her business, Brielle Cyclery, in 1970 when she was 22. She raised all her children in Brielle and all three of them work in the cycle shops.

Penna will be honored at a dinner at the Manasquan Golf Club on Wednesday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m.

Penna “has opened three more businesses and is an active member in the chamber of commerce as a former president of the chamber,” President of the Brielle Chamber of Commerce Leslie Naughton said.

The chamber noted that Penna has been an active participant in the Brielle community her entire adult life and that she enjoys leading bike rides for beginners, teaching children how to ride a bike and presenting bike safety programs at local schools.

Penna is the co-founder of the Jersey Shore Triathlon Club, which began in 2006, and is an advocate for the Asbury Park revitalization. She also values her chamber of commerce and industry association memberships, as well as the lifelong relationships she has forged with many of her customers.

“Kathy has actually been selected before and she turned it down in favor of people she believed to be more deserving,” said Naughton. “We are thrilled she has finally agreed to accept.”

She attended Brielle Grammar School and then went to Grier School in Pennsylvania for high school.

“I’ve always liked to be outside. I was a skier, horseback rider and I like riding bikes. I love to be outside,” said Penna.

After graduating from Katharine Gibbs College, a secretarial school, her father said that she had to find something to do, which led Penna to opening her first bike shop.

“My favorite thing that makes me happy is meeting my customers. That’s my number one thing that’s meant more to me. It’s very social and very rewarding and very caring. I love my customers, I really do. You meet people from all over that have been in our store,” said Penna.

Penna said that the customers and the Brielle are what stand out the most to her throughout her time having the shop.

“I have three sons who are all in the business and it has been really rewarding to see them grow and nurture and take over the business,” said Penna.

Penna and her family have four stores – Brielle Cyclery, Brielle Cyclery Kids store, and a location in both Asbury Park and Middletown.

According to Naughton, the Pride of Brielle honor is bestowed upon a person who has volunteered and contributed to the fabric of the Brielle community over a long period of time.

Naughton said, “The person is usually someone who volunteers for community and charitable programs without expecting anything in return. While the Pride is not required to live in Brielle, it must be a person who makes the community better on a consistent basis. The Pride is usually someone who inspires others to volunteer and contribute.”

When thinking of a word that describes the Pride of Brielle, Naughton told The Coast Star that the word “selfless” comes to mind first.

“I am thrilled to honor Kathy in May. I met her a long time ago when I began triathlons but have become quite close to her during my time with the chamber. She is involved in so many aspects of Brielle, and we will have people from many walks of life at her event,” said Naughton. “When someone has been so closely involved in a community for such a long time, there are bound to be many people who would like to honor her. We expect a big crowd and she deserves that.”

Naughton told The Coast Star that she believes “Kathy is a wonderful choice as both a volunteer and a business owner in town. It is amazing to have run a small business for over 50 years and raise your family all in one town.”

Tickets for the event are $125, which includes two drinks, hors d’oeuvers and a buffet dinner. Tickets can be purchased by emailing lespitt89@yahoo.com or calling 732-996-0836.

In addition to attending the event, there will be an ad journal and anyone is welcome to take an ad to honor Kathy Penna.

For anyone who would like information on sponsorships or the ad journal email Leslie Naughton at lespitt89@yahoo.com.

