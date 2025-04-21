BRICK TOWNSHIP — Sean Slowinski, 24, of Brick Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with an incident that occurred on April 9 in Brick Township, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief David Forrester on April 21.

On April 16, the Brick Township Police Department was contacted by an individual who claimed that her eight year-old daughter had been touched inappropriately at the Walmart store in Brick Township.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau revealed that the minor victim was standing in an aisle at Walmart when an unknown male – later identified as Slowinski – approached her; while standing in very close proximity to her, the male grabbed the victim’s hand and put it in his sweatshirt pocket. The male then engaged the victim verbally before walking away.

Detectives were able to ascertain a description of the perpetrator.

On April 18, officers from the Brick Township Police Station responded to the Target store on Route 70 for a report of a shoplifting.

Responding Officers were able to positively identify the suspect in the shoplifting incident, Slowinski, as the perpetrator of the incident in Walmart on April 9.

Slowinski was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor Billhimer and Chief Forrester commend the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Brick Township Police Department and Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.

