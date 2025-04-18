BAY HEAD — Students of Bay Head School visited local architect Verity Frizzell at her home on Bay Avenue to learn more about architecture and ways to improve energy efficiency.

In recent years, Frizzell has come to Bay Head School to teach students about architecture and what architects do, coinciding with Architecture Week, which is celebrated by the American Institute of Architects. This year, however, she invited the students out to her home to learn about the renovation it is undergoing.

“This latest renovation is to convert the traditional house into a passive house.” Frizzell said. “A passive house is a German standard that was developed in the ‘70s, partly as a response to the energy crisis…the premise of the standard is to reduce energy usage. It doesn’t care how you do it, it doesn’t care if you use green materials, it just tells you what you have to achieve.”

For a passive house, a homeowner must use 0.6 BTUs (British thermal unit, a unit of energy that measures how much heat is needed to raise the temperature of water) per square foot, whereas a traditional house uses 60 BTUs.

There are multiple ways to achieve this throughout a home, which Frizzell explained she is doing to her home at 1606 Bay Ave. Frizzell is accomplishing this by super-insulating the walls, triple-paning the windows, air sealing throughout the house, eliminating thermal bridging and by mechanical ventilation.

“Green building and sustainability has been my passion for the last 15 years and I learned about passive homes about five years ago, where I then became certified with them and have been trying to convince my clients to do this because it saves you so much energy,” said Frizzell.

She said while the upfront costs of renovating the house may be high, looking at the lifetime of the home, she will be saving lots of money with energy bills, which offset these costs long term.

As the students arrived at the home, Frizzell, alongside her husband, welcomed the students and gave them a tour, explaining in depth how they are renovating the home to become a passive house.

