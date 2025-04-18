POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Nearly 200 people were hosted at the Lobster Shanty last weekend, when the Point Pleasant Beach Public Education Foundation’s (PPBPEF) 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which honored five members of the school community.

Each year, the PPBPEF holds a Hall of Fame induction ceremony to honor some of the school community’s most prominent members and alumni. For years, this event has been under the aegis of Sandy Pasola, a secretary at G. Harold Antrim Elementary and member of the foundation, according to PPBPEF President Kas Dyson.

“I’m the president, but Sandy Pasola runs this event, soup to nuts, and does such an amazing job,” she said. “She just really makes it a fun evening for everybody. She really does a good job of honoring these people for their contributions, which is really amazing.”

This year’s inductees into the hall of fame were: Elizabeth “Betty” Ready Suckow, Class of 1951; Walter LaCicero, Class of 1976; Kristine Mercuro Tooker, Class of 1983; Maryann Ellsworth, receiving the Sandra Jones Pasola Civic Award; and Terri King, receiving the Marino A. Palisi Award.

“It was a great night,” said Dyson. “We’re honored to induct these wonderful people.”

According to the Point Pleasant Beach School District website, the PPBPEF was formed “in the spring of 1992,” when “a number of concerned people, proud of the schools and interested in supporting them through these uncertain financial times, formed the…not-for-profit corporation. The missions of the foundation are to provide additional financial support, to supplement the regular programming and to foster even greater opportunities for our students.”

