BAY HEAD — E-bikes would be prohibited on the beach and fires would require permits, under an ordinance introduced at the council meeting on April 7.

The mayor and council unanimously introduced the ordinance, which updates some rules on the beach relating to motor vehicles and fires.

The ordinance defines motor vehicles as beach buggies, dune buggies, motorcycles, trail bikes, minibikes, mopeds, electric bicycles, electric bikes, low-speed electric bicycles, low-speed electric bikes, e-bicycles, e-bikes, scooters and low-speed scooters, as well as automobiles.

With these defined, the ordinance now prohibits any and all motorized vehicles from being operated on Bay Head’s beaches.

The only exception to this is for police and beach operations, or construction that is directly related to the beach or dune maintenance.

Councilwoman Jennifer Barnes-Gambert said at the meeting, “We amended the language, and prohibited any kind of motor vehicle on the beach, unless it is police-related or some health emergency. We had to amend the definition of a ‘motor vehicle’ to include newer terms like ‘e-bikes’ and ‘electric bikes.’ So that has been updated.”

The ordinance also requires a permit to have a fire on the beach. The ordinance states, “No person upon the beach, beach paths, and access ways shall ignite, start, kindle, maintain or allow open fires unless said person has obtained a permit from the borough approving and authorizing such a fire.”

“If anyone wants to have a bonfire on the beach, they have to obtain approval from the borough prior to doing it, where they may be issued a permit,” said Councilwoman Barnes-Gambert.

