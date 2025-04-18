POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Boro Band Boosters will hold a clothing drive on Wednesday, April 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 30, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The band boosters will collect new or gently used men, women and children’s clothing including coats, shoes, purses, belts, bed and bath linens, jewelry, hats, backpacks and stuffed animals. Also accepted are bicycles and baby strollers.

Residents can drop these items off at Point Pleasant Borough High School in front of the auditorium doors. Curbside pickup is also available.

The band boosters request that residents do not bring pillows, books, toys, furniture, appliances or household items.

Last year, during these two days, members of the band, both parents and students, stood ready to collect clothes from residents of the borough. With curbside pickup available, most residents did not even have to get out of their cars to donate clothes.

Katie Stevenson, of the band boosters, told The Ocean Star, “The band boosters run the Clothing Drive as a fundraiser to not only support the organization, but more importantly the students. Students and their families give their time during the event as they collect items to benefit the fundraiser.”

