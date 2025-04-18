POINT PLEASANT BEACH — G. Harold Antrim Elementary’s Drama Club took the stage for its spring musical, “Beauty and the Beast,” this week, presenting a tale as old as time at two packed performances for the public.

Eric McLaughlin, general music and choir teacher at Antrim, said that the musical each year is a chance for creative third- through eighth-grade students to flex their performance skills.

“It’s really about the growth over the years, since we can have them third through eighth, and it’s also interesting to see who joins up a little bit later in their school career and starts to bud from there,” he said. “So, every year, it’s a completely different group and a completely different cast.”

“It’s a different feeling every year which is very specifically tailored to the show that we’re doing; it becomes a small family, because for six months we’re working toward the same goal,” said McLaughlin. “We were almost sold-out both nights, which we were really happy about.”

Eighth-grader Ellee Yorke – who starred as Belle, costumed in the classic yellow ball gown popularized by Disney’s rendition of the story – said that being able to play a princess such as her onstage was a “dream come true.”

“Getting the lead was so important to me,” she said. “I’ve been doing drama since I was first allowed to, so when I got cast as the main role…it was like a dream come true.”

“I remember my parents used to always take videos of me singing when I was little,” said Ellee. “And it was an especially memorable moment when little kids would come up to me wearing yellow dresses and asking for pictures.”

Seventh-grader Christian Redondo played the boisterous antagonist of the musical, Gaston. Initially, having been cast as the villain in the musical, Christian said he was wary of the part before fully embracing it.

“You know, I wasn’t really looking forward to it at first, because I was always the good guy in shows,” said Christian, who last year played SpongeBob SquarePants in “The SpongeBob Musical.” “When I was told to play the bad guy, I was like, ‘All right, I’ve got to put my game face on — I have to really show what I’m made of.’”

Of Gaston’s eponymous number in the show, during which a bar filled with patrons sings about the man’s most prominent qualities, he said, “I was trying to study Gaston and how he was portrayed by every actor, every voice actor. Then, I got the role down and I believe I killed it. It felt great to sing ‘Gaston;’ a lot of people liked it, especially when I ripped my costume up and showed my chest hair,” which he said was painted on with mascara.”

Fifth-grader Emily Cunningham said that her biggest challenge with the musical, playing an opera-singing wardrobe, was getting her voice to sing in such a specific fashion.

“It’s not really something I’ve ever done before; I always have done chorus, but I have a naturally higher voice,” Emily said. “I remember being a little kid and thinking my voice was too high…It was just truly incredible to be able to use my voice for people.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.