MANASQUAN — Two Manasquan High School students held a pickleball tournament on Saturday, April 12, and raised $1,000 for the Kindness Cafe in Spring Lake Heights.

Hanna Melchiorri and Charlotte Michko, both juniors at Manasquan High School, were tasked with doing a nice deed, along with fellow Warrior classmates seeking to join the National Honor Society.

After getting inspiration from her cousin and drawing from her tennis background, Michko said the pair settled on a pickleball tournament because of the rising popularity of the sport.

Michko said as a peer leader at Manasquan High School, she frequently worked with Kindness Cafe – a coffee shop located at 305 Route 71 in Spring Lake Heights that employs young adults with disabilities. With a date set, the pair decided the proceeds made from the Saturday tournament would benefit the local cafe.

“I’ve built a lot of relationships with a lot of the kids that work there so because of that I knew how good of a cause it is, so that’s how we chose Kindness Cafe,” Michko said.

On Saturday, in the St. Denis gymnasium, in collaboration with the Manasquan Recreation Department, the pickleball tournament featured 20 teams with 40 participants in two age divisions – 14 to 25 and 25 and older.

“We honestly were not expecting it to go as well as it did, so we’re really happy with how it worked out,” Michko said.

The light-hearted competition invited participants to bring their A game, thanks to a gift basket awarded to winners that featured gift cards including Chik-Fil-A, Starbucks and Jersey Mike’s, as well as merchandise donated by Kindness Cafe.

“I am so glad me and Charlotte were given the opportunity to host an event, and I’m so happy with how it turned out,” Melchiorri said.

When the pickleball storm settled, the pair had raised $940 in the tournament, just short of the $1,000 goal, which led the girls to donate $60 of their own.

