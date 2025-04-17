LAKE COMO — The borough mayor and council, during their April 15 meeting, unanimously adopted an ordinance to regulate small cell wireless facilities.

The ordinance, offered by Councilman Peter Ventrice, establishes procedures and standards regarding deployment of small wireless facilities in public rights-of-way in the borough, for the siting, design, installation, operation and maintenance of 5G equipment and supporting infrastructure.

The councilman said that the ordinance is to “preserve and protect public safety, community welfare, environmental and digital resources and the aesthetic character of the borough, consistent with state and federal law.”

The ordinance, which was first introduced at the council’s April 1 meeting, stems from workshop discussions held by the borough council over previous meetings and amends the municipal code to address legal and practical issues that may arise with multiple small wireless facilities and smart pole installations.

The ordinance was unanimously approved by the present council members – Councilmembers Hawley Scull and Nicholas DeMauro were absent from the meeting – after a public hearing, at which no residents spoke.

