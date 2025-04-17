WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Community Alliance for the Prevention of Drug and Alcohol Abuse hosted the Easter Bunny and members of the community for a buffet breakfast on Saturday, ringing in the week before Easter with plenty of smiles to go around.

The Alliance hosted over 100 visitors of all ages to the breakfast in the Wall Municipal Building, with each attendee providing a donation to the cause as they entered. Members of the Wall Township Police Department were tested on their cooking skills as they cooked bacon, flipped pancakes, cracked eggs and more to provide a delicious variety of breakfast foods for attendees, including the Easter Bunny, to enjoy. Members of the Wall Township High School Delta Club were present to serve food to the hungry crowd.

Wall Community Alliance Coordinator Kristin Meyler spoke to The Coast Star about the event, which is in its 22nd year, and how it benefits the alliance and its programs.

“All of our funds come through the state, from the Governor’s Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, but we also fundraise like today to do other things,” Meyler said. “We meet once a month, and our members are all volunteers. We have programs in the schools and bring speakers in, we do a program for the little kids in the schools and more. We started this breakfast with one of Wall’s past mayors, Ned Thompson. We wanted to have a fundraiser like this breakfast when we started it 22 years ago, to bring the volunteers from the high school and members of the community together for Easter, and just share our message.”

The Wall Community Alliance for the Prevention of Drug and Alcohol Abuse has a mission to support and foster programs and services to combat issues of alcoholism and drug abuse, and to promote improved relations, communication and community service in the township, according to its mission statement.

“We are always packed at this event, and it’s just great,” Meyler said. “We usually do an Easter egg hunt with the breakfast, but with the rain, we had to cancel. I was going to move everything to Sunday, but today’s turnout has been great.”

