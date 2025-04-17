AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon-By-The-Sea Board of Commissioners introduced and provided preliminary numbers on the 2025 municipal budget at its meeting Monday night.

The board is scheduled to hold a full budget breakdown and presentation led by the chief financial officer, with the opportunity for questions and comments by the public on Monday, May 12, at 5 p.m. at the Avon Marina Building.

Prior to the public hearing, the introduced budget is available for viewing online at avonbytheseanj.com under the ‘Annual Budget’ tab.

The general appropriations for 2025 total $6,659,519.15.

Avon’s tax rate would slightly increase to .271, from last year’s .269, with a total of $3,798,686 raised by property taxes.

The average assessed home value in Avon is $1.3 million. The average home would see a $14.75 increase in the annual municipal tax bill.

The water-sewer utility budget totals $1,635,000 and the beach utility budget is $2,435,873. The municipal library tax is $599,992.74.

