SPRING LAKE — For the first time, the efforts of a collaboration among Sea Girt resident Frankie Kineavy, the Pat Roddy Band and the Spring Lake Community House Theatre are bringing a new concept to the stage where “Broadway Meets the Boardwalk,” on May 1.

This original idea will combine the band’s well-known rock ‘n’ roll sounds, with Broadway-style tunes by the cast, making for an evening of fun for all ages that benefit a great cause. The concert will run about three hours, with an intermission, and feature over 25 songs.

The evening at the Spring Lake Community Theatre will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., before the concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $50 – very few are still available, but donations are always welcome.

Kineavy, a Sea Girt resident living with cerebral palsy, has always had an interest in the arts, music and creating, and the concept for this event was born from that and his desire to give back to the theatre for supporting his passion.

This past fall, Kineavy wrote a pilot for a TV series called “First Aid,” which he was looking to showcase, and he said from the first meeting, “Pat Barry (Director of Spring Lake Community House) was nothing but supportive,” donating the theatre space and all proceeds to support his ongoing filming endeavors.

He has enjoyed listening to the Pat Roddy Band since high school, and has become a good friend to Frankie over the years. The concept of “Broadway Meets the Boardwalk” began with a conversation between Frankie, his father Frank and Pat Roddy following his stage production at the theatre.

Pat Roddy Band manager Matt Stragazzi told The Coast Star, “Frankie has been involved with the theatre, (and) has been a friend of the band for a long time, so when he asked us to collaborate, we said ‘absolutely.’”

Roddy mentioned that he would love to play on stage at the Spring Lake Community Theatre, and thought it would be interesting to include the cast members as well – alternating between Broadway hits and the band’s usual set list.

“We call it ‘Something Wonderful’ concerts, we started them during COVID-(19) we had our first one outdoors and we’re doing two or three a year,” said Barry. “This one is super special because it’s Pat Roddy, and it’s combining our people, our people that star in our shows, and his band and Pat Roddy will be performing,” which is something they’ve never done before.

Stragazzi said, “Pat and I, we do a lot of charity work, so this was just a natural fit for us to get involved in the community for charity. Pat always wanted to do a theatre show, it just seemed like a natural fit – charity, plus in a theatre.”

Kineavy said that it means “everything” to him to have the opportunity to give back to the community theatre.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.