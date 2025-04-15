Arlene J. Whalen, a beloved long-time resident of Lavallette, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at the age of 88. Born on February 28, 1937, in Elizabeth, NJ, Arlene was a warm and caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Arlene lived a life full of love, kindness, and