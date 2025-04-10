SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Council met Monday night and approved amended plans for Joseph E. Robertson Park, including three new pickleball courts and more park improvements.

Joseph May, the borough’s engineer and head of public works, spoke on the revised plans for Joseph E. Robertson Park, located at 1100 Allaire Road.

“This is overall our revised concept plans, outlining some items that were brought up and discussed last meeting and from further conversations with the council and mayor,” May said. “The areas that are proposed for improvements are pathways from Veteran’s Tribute Park over to the bathroom area, a pathway from the existing paved area on Crosby over to the bathroom area again, the pickleball courts installation and a relocated tot lot, including a new 2- to 5-year-olds structure with some landscaping. There are also partial sound attenuation walls on the bottom of the courts made of wood and I-beams, there’ll be fencing on top of that.”

Councilman John Casagrande spoke on the amended park improvements, saying sound concerns being addressed is beneficial for the public, after concerns were shared last meeting by residents.

“I’d like to thank Joe and the engineers, for all the work he did in trying to come up with the best plan, especially in consideration of the concerns raised for sound,” Casagrande said. “I know a lot of deliberation and thought was put into the best solution for the sound…The other plantings I think will be useful for shade and contributing to that sound attenuation.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.





