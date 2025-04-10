MONMOUTH COUNTY — Who doesn’t love a clean beach? Clean Ocean Action is hosting its 40th annual Spring Beach Sweep across the Garden State’s beaches on April 12 inviting local volunteers to do their part to clean up local beaches ahead of the summer season.

Meg Sulzberg, Plastic-Free Sea Coordinator at Clean Ocean Action, told The Coast Star, “The beach sweeps are about more than just cleaning up trash, they are about collecting critical data that helps drive real change. Every piece of debris we document tells a story about pollution sources and consumer habits. This information helps guide policy, raise awareness and ultimately protect our ocean and coastal environments for future generations.

Clean Ocean Action is a nonprofit organization that is a coalition of 125 groups all dedicated working together to clean up and protect the coast along New York and New Jersey. The annual beach sweeps line the Jersey Shore at over 80 locations with volunteers ready to engage in the state wide clean up effort.

From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., volunteer groups will be gathering on beaches in Manasquan at Main Beach, Sea Girt on Beacon Boulevard, Spring Lake at South End Pavilion, Belmar at 15th Avenue Beach and Third Avenue Beach, Avon-by-the-Sea at the Pavilion, Bradley Beach at the Fifth Ave Gazebo and in participating locations up and down the Jersey Shore. The beach sweep map can be found in its entirety on the Clean Ocean Action website, cleanoceanaction.org.

Mike Burke, Spring Lake Environmental Commission Chairman, said that with community participation in the annual Beach Sweeps, it ensures that smaller pieces of debris, that may be missed with a larger beach rake, are removed from the beachfront.

“To me, the project is doing really well, we get a lot of volunteers,” said Burke. “Probably the biggest thing that we pick up now are straws, and little pieces of plastic.”

“In the summer, they have a beach rake that they drive up and down the beach…that picks up the larger stuff, but the little stuff has got to be picked up by hand,” he said, adding that the Beach Sweep does just that.

The beach sweeps are rain or shine, with the only exception for cancellations if the beach sweeps become dangerous to conduct, Sulzberg said.

The organization will be hosting a rally on Sandy Hook at Parking Lot D with beach sweep sponsors, students from MAST High School and representatives from the National Park Service in attendance.

In 2024, at 83 sites 6,835 volunteers removed 276,899 items, led by 167 Beach Sweep Captains across a total of 408 groups. The items collected are not just recycled and disposed of properly as they should, each item is a piece of data for the Clean Ocean Action team

“Data collection is central to the long term value by providing evidence or driving public policy to reduce the source of litter in the ocean,” the 2024 Clean Ocean Action report said.

Over the last 39 years of beach sweeps debris collected is sorted through and itemized, allowing the Clean Ocean Action team to track the ebb and flow as the organization aims to combat littering. In 2024, the second highest percentage per collection was registered as beach sweeps collected 48,611 plastic bottle caps, 17.56% of all debris collected that year. In 1999, beach sweeps collected 41,509 cigarette filters – 25 years later in 2024, the Clean Ocean Action beach sweeps collected 13,042 filters. In 2022, the state of New Jersey banned single-use plastic carry out bags, last year Clean Ocean Action beach sweeps recorded the lowest ever recorded percentage totaling 1.02% of total debris collected.

In an event press release, Clean Ocean Action Executive Director Cindy Zipf said, “the hard work of our remarkable Beach Sweeps volunteers and captains shows, unfortunately, that people tend to be litterbugs. The more single use items that become available and are used, the more they wash up on our beaches. However, when we pass laws and ordinances and implement restrictions on these items, we see less on the beaches.”

It all started 40 odd years ago in 1985, when a group of around 75 dedicated Clean Ocean Action volunteers participated in a beach clean up in Sandy Hook, according to the organization’s website. Since then, Clean Ocean Action’s fall and spring beach sweeps registered 176,510 volunteers dedicated over a combined one million hours of work, which resulted in the removal of 8,768,132 items from New Jersey’s beaches.

In the four decades since the first sweep, Clean Ocean Action’s bi-annual seasonal sweeps, held in April and October, have grown to over 80 locations across the coast of the Garden State.

To learn more about beach sweeps, learn more about Clean Ocean Action and register for the state-wide clean up, visit cleanoceanaction.org.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

