BELMAR — The Belmar Woman’s Club (BWC) held a spring juried craft fair this past weekend, raising funds for the organization while also offering patrons the opportunity to peruse handmade crafts from local vendors.

Eager participants hurried out of the rainy weather to get inside Taylor Pavilion on the Belmar boardwalk as early as 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to take advantage of the sales and one-of-a-kind gifts from more than 30 vendors at the BWC’s event.

Across the tables of local vendors at the event, patrons were able to browse through a variety of crafts and handmade goods, including various artistries such as sea glass portraits and pieces, crochet items, wooden works such as carved birds and toys, resin pieces, pottery and embroidery. Other items included homemade soaps and jewelry, bags, ink pressings and Easter baskets for the upcoming holiday.

The event also included a 50/50 raffle alongside a bake sale, with fresh baked goods from BWC members ranging from cookies and muffins to baklava and brownies. The BWC also hosted a Jersey Mike’s Subs fundraiser that day, from which a percentage of sales from the store’s Main Street location went to the BWC for those that mentioned the organization.

According to Linda Sharkus, BWC communications chairperson, the club was able to raise over $2,000 through its craft fair and 50/50 raffle endeavors.

