WALL TOWNSHIP — Members of the Wall Fire Co. 1 and the company’s Ladies Auxiliary brought both young and old members of the community out to an Easter Breakfast on Saturday morning, and were of course joined by the Easter Bunny.

The funds collected at the Easter Breakfast and other yearly events go towards the fire company and funding needed for upgrades in the department. This year’s breakfast featured classics such as pancakes, sausage, hash browns, bagels and fruit cups, all served buffet-style. The Easter Bunny was eagerly awaiting photo opportunities with the over 100 children and family members who came through the firehouse.

Corinne Davenport, member of the Wall Fire Co. 1 Ladies Auxiliary, spoke to The Coast Star about the nature of the Easter Breakfast and other events hosted throughout the year to raise funds for the fire company.

“This helps us raise money for the fire company and give back to them, and it’s great,” Davenport said. “That’s really what we as the Ladies Auxiliary do, is support the fire company. So far we’ve had over 100 people come through today, which is great.”

Nicole Bailey, President of the Ladies Auxiliary, spoke to The Coast Star about this year’s turnout at the event, and the bonds it creates for supporters of the fire company.

“It’s been a great turnout, and it’s been a nice flow of people in and out gradually,” Bailey said. “That way, we can actually get to talk to people and get to know everybody that consistently comes here to support us. It’s awesome. We appreciate everybody that always supports us, and also love that they get to see the Easter Bunny.”

Cheryl Hendrickson, vice president of the Ladies Auxiliary, spoke on some firehouse upgrades that are partially being funded from the breakfast.

“We have this fundraiser to donate some money to the firehouse for things like training and more,” Hendrickson said. “Right now, we are actually trying to get them a new dishwasher. The one that is in there is like 30 years old. We also have a 1947 firetruck that needs to be restored, so some money will go towards that restoration. We’ve also done scholarships, so we are always donating the funds to something.”

