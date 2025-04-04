POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Council on Tuesday introduced an ordinance that would update the borough’s recycling rules, mandating that residents and tenants of multi-family units separate recyclable waste from solid waste and making failure to do so a code violation.

While separate recycling was already mandated, this change specifies who is responsible for separating trash from recyclables. The code update, according to the ordinance’s text, is being sought in order to bring the borough up to the requirements of the New Jersey State Recycling Plan. This ordinance would amend chapter 3, section 27 of the borough’s code, titled “Recycling Program,” which previously did not specify who is responsible for separating the recyclables from solid waste.

In addition to making it a code violation to fail to segregate waste products, the amendment would also make it “unlawful” for garbage collectors to collect such waste.

“It shall be mandatory for all persons who are owners, tenants, or occupants of residential and non-residential premises…to separate designated recyclable materials from all solid waste,” according to the ordinance’s text.

“It shall be the responsibility of the resident or occupant to properly segregate the uncollected solid waste for proper disposal or recycling. Allowing such unseparated solid waste and recyclables to accumulate will be considered a violation of this article and the local sanitary code,” it says. “It shall be unlawful for solid waste collectors to collect solid waste that is mixed with, or contains visible signs of, designated recyclable materials.”

Additionally, this ordinance would make it incumbent upon applicants who intend to build multi-family dwellings or commercial or industrial institutions to set up a recycling plan, which must include “detailed analysis of the expected composition and amounts of solid waste and recyclables at the proposed development” and “locations…that provide for convenient recycling opportunities for all owners, tenants, and occupants.”

