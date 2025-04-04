LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Board of Education introduced its new spectator code of conduct for interscholastic events on March 17, in response to a mandate by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) for high schools.

Board member Steve Shohfi said that, while this policy is not mandatory for elementary and middle schools to adopt, it is a “good thing to have” in the event of an athletics altercation.

It “basically defines what unsportsmanlike behavior is and what unsportsmanlike conduct is,” said Shohfi. “Misbehavior by our students will be handled by the discipline policy, so this is just for spectators that come to athletic events and aren’t necessarily members of the school.”

“For the first offense, if the principal or discipliner determines that a person’s conduct or actions are prohibited by this policy, the person will be subjected to the following disciplinary policies: number one is immediate removal from the athletic event and the school grounds. Once that happens, that starts a 365-day calendar from the first event…(and) triggers suspension for that individual from attending home athletic events for the next two weeks for the activity from which the person was removed.”

“The second offense within that 365-day calendar, would mean suspension from the remainder of the current season in that activity, and also a mandatory meeting with the building administrator,” he said. “Within that 365-day window, a third offense is suspension from attending the entire year of home events for the activity from which the person was immediately removed…and a mandatory meeting with the principal and athletic director is required before returning.”

He said that the superintendent or disciplinary designee upon consultation with the principal can further increase the disciplinary action taken.

“Even if it doesn’t occur on our property and occurs on another school’s property, the same policy applies,” said Shohfi.

Shohfi said that he has observed, since schools have returned from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise in physical altercations among scholastic athletics spectators, also referencing a recent controversy that arose in the state when a fight broke out at a wrestling meet at Collingswood High School.

“I’ve been involved in high school athletics for over 50 years and there’s always been issues, but what’s notable to me is, more recently, really since we’re back from COVID, the issues have increased in frequency and they’ve increased in volatility,” he said.

