POINT PLEASANT — The borough’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is set for Sunday, April 13, at Community Park.

Mayor Robert Sabosik told The Ocean Star this hunt is open to Point Boro residents only. There will be four start times for the four different age groups.

Several egg hunts will be held starting at 11 a.m. with ages up to 2, 11:05 a.m. open to ages 2 through 4, 11:10 open to ages 5 through 6 and 11:15 open to ages 7 through 10.

Children should be the only ones participating in the egg hunt, and should only participate in one egg hunt. Certain eggs will contain prizes, so the borough council advised all egg hunters to check the eggs before leaving the park.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny will also be available at the event. No registration required and the event is free and open to residents only. For any questions, call 732-892-5813.

Last year, the ground rumbled as hundreds of little residents flocked to Community Park for the borough’s annual Easter egg hunt. Children eagerly waited around massive, roped off bullpens filled with colorful eggs and small beach balls for the event, which was less of a hunt and more like a grand scramble.

