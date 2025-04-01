Josephine A. Hemsley, 93 of Manasquan, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2025, at home.



Josephine A. Hemsley was born on June 23, 1931, in Newark, NJ, to Martin and Anne Byrne. After graduating from Barringer High School, Josephine went on to pursue a career in insurance, working at Prudential Insurance. Later she had