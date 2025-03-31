POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Twelve young writers from the area were awarded by the Point Pleasant Elks on Sunday for writing essays centered on the personal question: “What does patriotism mean to me?”

Each year, the essay contest is held by the Elks’ Americanism committee. This year, the contest was open to fifth- through eighth-graders in Point Pleasant Beach, Point Pleasant and Bay Head. Winners received several prizes, including a gift card, certificate and pin, which was held at Point Pleasant Elks Lodge #1698 on Sunday morning.

Jack Walsh, chair of the Point Pleasant Elks Americanism committee, explained for The Ocean Star some of the themes that were prominent in the essays the Elks received.

“We asked the kids: ‘What does patriotism mean to me?’ And some of the essays were amazing,” he said. “Themes like the Pledge of Allegiance were big; special days during the year — Flag Day, Fourth of July.”

“It’s amazing, the response that we see,” Walsh said. “Mostly, when we have ceremonies next door, in the Veterans Park, it’s just our members. I’d love to see the citizens come out and see what we do.”

Eunice Batiato, Elks district chairperson, said, “Jack and his team picked out three essays in each grade level, fifth through eighth grade, and then those essays went on to the district level, which is comprised of 11 different lodges in the southeast district…That’s about 1,200 essays at that level. Then, they go to the state and we judge them at the state level.”

“It’s a very prestigious thing,” Batiato said, “and the contest is really done to promote love of country, love of our flag and pride in America.”

