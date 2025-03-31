FRANCES H. DREW 1942-2025

Frances H. Drew (née Maraziti) of Chatham Boro and Manasquan, has died. She was 83 at the time of her passing on Friday, March 28th, 2025. Fran leaves behind her husband of 47 years, John W. ‘Jack’ Drew; a brother, Sal Maraziti; and two sisters, Roseanne Maraziti and