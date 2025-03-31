Donald A. Korwan, 94 years old, of Forked River, New Jersey, and Sea Girt, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on 3/15/2025 at Spring Oaks Forked River. He was born in Passaic, New Jersey, to Arthur N. Korwan and Viola (Polley) Korwan on April 1st , 1930.

Don was a graduate of Rutherford High School