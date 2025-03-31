BELMAR — The Belmar Arts Center (BAC) held the reception for its first annual Student Juried Art Show on Saturday, filling the space with local students, their artwork and guests eager to support them and see what the local scene has to offer.

With the works of more than two dozen artists and photographers adorning the gallery halls, and tunes provided by student band ETC., visitors to the BAC on Saturday were treated to an art experience made entirely by students ages 14 to 18. The student works are on display at the Belmar Arts Center, located at 608 River Road, through April 5.

“We reached out to all of the high schools in Monmouth and Ocean County, telling them that we were doing this and to have their students submit their work,” said Jen Clemens, assistant musical director at the BAC.

BAC trustee and art program director Wendy Green explained how the idea for doing an inaugural Student Juried Art Show at the BAC came about.

“We were looking to fill a window of time that we had between the shows that were before and after this, and we decided to do a student art show to let them know that we’re here and see if we couldn’t get some of the students to submit their work,” said Green. “We got 25 entries; we were thrilled. It’s a good start, and hopefully the students will continue to submit their work to all of our shows.”

One of the young artists featured was Communications High School freshman Juliet Hernandez, who told The Coast Star about her digital piece, “Camden.”

“It’s digital art, and it depicts a wine glass,” said Hernandez. “I was listening to this song by Gracie Abrams called ‘Camden,’ and that was what I pictured, so I kind of drew what I was picturing as I was listening to it. I’ve been making art since I could hold a crayon. I really like digital art, but I’ve been getting more into painting recently; I never had the patience to wait for the paint to dry, but now I like to wait to see the finished product.”

The following pieces were judged as the winners of the Student Juried Art Show by mixed media artist Carla Valentino:

First place; Yilin Zheng, “Father’s Day Brunch,” colored pencil

Second place; Ava Ansell, “Water’s Fractured Reflection,” photograph

Third place; Ethan Goodman, “Something Was Cooking,” oil pastel

Honorable mention; Amelia Kennedy, “Where the Flowers Grow,” acrylic/watercolor

Honorable mention; Kathryn Umbs, “Ferals,” black-and-white film

