BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor Lisa Crate has announced Matt Fagen as the new superintendent of recreation for Brick Township. Fagen will begin his new role on May 5.

“I am a strong advocate of providing residents with a variety of recreational programs and activities that enhance their quality of life. I wanted our next superintendent of recreation to share that vision and passion and I am confident that we found that person in Matt Fagen,” said Mayor Crate. “Matt has demonstrated a dedication to public service and a strong work ethic throughout his career. I am excited to work with him to expand opportunities for residents and make our recreation department better than ever.”

During the March 25 council meeting, Business Administrator Joanne Bergin, along with members of the council welcomed Fagen to his new position.

Bergin said at the meeting, “They had a tough year in the recreation department and it was a transition and they managed that exceptionally well as a group and made sure that all of the services and programs continue seamlessly. I wanted to thank Rob Byrnes, who continues to serve as the interim recreation superintendent providing guidance and help through this transition and welcome Matt. It is going to be a great 2025 for the Brick Township Recreation Department.”

Fagen’s appointment came after an extensive search process. Mayor Crate interviewed 12 candidates before selecting Fagen.

“Matt checked every box that we were looking for in our search for the next person to head our recreation department,” said Mayor Crate. “He has the experience, leadership skills and dedication to public service that will help take our programs to the next level.”

According to a release, in accepting the position Fagen expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to serve the community in this new capacity.

