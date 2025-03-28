LAKE COMO — Mayor Kevin Higgins, in an update about emergency medical services (EMS) at the council’s most recent meeting held last week, reported that remaining in a shared service agreement with the Borough of Belmar is “the best option for the residents of Lake Como” and is “definitely the way to go.”

“I am proud and I am happy that we are remaining with them as our EMS organization,” Mayor Higgins said at the council’s March 18 meeting.

The Borough of Lake Como had previously been involved with the South Monmouth Emergency Medical Services (SMEMS) shared service agreement, which expired at the end of 2024 and encompassed the local municipalities of Belmar, Lake Como, Sea Girt and Manasquan. The four municipalities funded the shared service of the SMEMS that was made up of paid professionals from the Borough of Belmar, who served as the host organization in the service agreement.

Belmar Borough officials, during a workshop presentation at the Belmar council’s March 11 meeting, announced its EMS will go from a four-town program, with the SMEMS, to a two-town program with Lake Como.

“This is a topic and a discussion that we have been closely involved in,” Mayor Higgins said during his report at the Lake Como council meeting, on behalf of Councilman Nicholas DeMauro, emergency services committee chair. “(Borough) Administrator (Andrew) Huisman and myself have been involved with many meetings with the Borough of Belmar.”

In light of the expiration of the SMEMS, the boroughs of Sea Girt and Manasquan were approached by Monmouth County to join the county’s shared service agreement for EMS services.

“After searching for a couple of different options on how to move forward with first aid, we agree that sticking with the shared service between Belmar and Lake Como for the Belmar First Aid is definitely the way to go,” Mayor Higgins said.

