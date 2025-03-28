BAY HEAD — Students of Bay Head School are organizing a fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit organization Water for South Sudan.

At the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night, the seventh grade language arts gave a presentation about their project, which stemmed from a book they recently read “Salva’s Story, A Long Walk to Water.”

Under the supervision of Chelsea Hughes, middle school language arts teacher, the fundraiser will be a basketball shoot-out that will take place throughout the week of April 7, run by the students.

Students who donate $5 to $10 will have a chance to win gift cards from local businesses, and students who donate $20 or more will be entered to win the grand prize of a signed Anthony Volpe jersey.

The fundraiser is the class’ culminating project. Students thought about creative ideas for a fundraiser and presented their ideas to the class. The fundraising idea that was deemed most profitable and easy to execute was chosen.

Hughes told The Ocean Star that the students found the assigned book “eye-opening,” saying “they don’t realize how lucky they have it sometimes.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.