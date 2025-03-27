WALL TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of Congressional District 4 residents showed up to a town hall-style meeting at IBEW 400 in Wall on Saturday to hear U.S. Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) and other officials speak on stopping major federal budget cuts to Medicaid and other programs.

This comes after the U.S. House of Representatives in February voted for billions in cuts that potentially could affect Medicaid and other aid programs over the next 10 years, with the final budget resolution still in the works. In New Jersey alone, around 2,000,000 out of a total 9,500,000 residents are supported by Medicaid, or about 20% of residents, according to Sen. Kim.

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-4) was invited to the town hall via email, but did not attend. The Wall town hall was one of several held in Republican strongholds this week in which Sen. Kim drew large crowds. In Wall Township, which has an all-Republican municipal governing body, residents voted overwhelmingly for Rep. Smith in the 2024 election. The Coast Star called Rep. Smith’s office and was provided an email to send a request for comment, but did not receive a response by press time.

Jersey Shore Blue, a democratic grassroots effort organization, was credited with spearheading the event, along with partners NJ Citizen Action, Health Professionals and Allied Employees (HPAE), New Jersey Education Association (NJEA), 1199SEIU, The American Federation of Government Employees, The National Domestic Workers Alliance, Food and Water Watch, Working Families, AFT New Jersey, Communications Workers of America (CWA) and Make the Road New Jersey.

Sen. Kim entered to cheers from the crowd, with many attendees holding up homemade signs with varying messages about the importance of federal funding.

“Even if you have somebody that doesn’t show up at that level, I want you to know, I am your representative, too,” Sen. Kim said to an energetic crowd. “You are my constituents as well, and deserve to be heard…If you’re only having comfortable conversations in politics, it means you are not talking to all the people who need talking to…This is nothing compared to the damages people are facing if their Medicaid is cut, if it’s their Social Security or anything else. People right now are suffering.”

