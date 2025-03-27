NEW JERSEY — A pending state Assembly bill clarifying existing beach-access rights through the public trust doctrine was recently amended to broaden its scope, now stating that Shore towns are prohibited from requiring beach badges for access to municipal beaches below the mean high tide line for “recreational purposes,” instead of for just surfing and fishing.

The pending bill, A4816, sponsored by Assemblywoman Margie Donlon (D-11), stems from the state Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee. A Senate version of the bill, S4158, has also been introduced by Sen. Vin Gopal (D-11). Ongoing refinements to the bills are anticipated as they move through the legislative process.

The bills seek to clarify the public trust doctrine, which establishes that the state’s tidal waters and adjacent shorelines belong to the public to be used for navigation, commerce and recreation. The doctrine, derived from ancient Roman law and the Magna Carta, has been affirmed in numerous New Jersey Supreme Court rulings since 1821. More recently, it was codified in New Jersey state law, S1074, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019.

The bill “doesn’t change the law, it simply ensures that municipalities are consistent in the enforcement of the public trust doctrine,” Assemblywoman Donlon told The Coast Star.

The Assembly bill was amended on Feb. 13 from its original Sept. 19, 2024 introduction to prohibit the beach badge requirement for access to the beach below the mean high tide line “for recreational purposes.”

“When you look at the public trust doctrine, the way it’s written, it’s to protect someone’s right to go into the ocean for recreational purposes,” Assemblywoman Donlon said. “It was pretty broad, the way it was written.”

On first introduction, the Assembly bill prohibited a municipality from requiring a municipal beach tag or similar admission pass for access to the wet sandy beach below the mean high tide line “for a surfer or a fisherman for the exclusive purpose of surfing or fishing.”

The amended bill now states that a municipality is prohibited from requiring beach badges for all individuals who want to use the water and wet sand “for the exclusive purpose of using the ocean for a recreational activity.”

Assemblywoman Donlon told The Coast Star that under the public trust doctrine, these “recreational purposes” should include “everything where you’re accessing the ocean for the sole purpose of going into the ocean, so like kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, surfing, swimming, long-distance swimming, spear fishing, snorkeling, (just) going into the ocean.”

“If you’re sitting on the sandy beach, spending a day on the sandy beach, you would need a beach badge, but if you’re going in and out of the water, you don’t,” she said. “But if you come out of the water and you sit on the beach and then you go back into the water, you do (need a badge).”

Regarding anticipated enforcement, Assemblywoman Donlon said, “We’ll talk with towns to figure this out, but more beach badge checkers on the actual beach versus on the boardwalk, for example…but we’re happy to address towns concerns and work with the specifics.”

According to Assemblywoman Donlon, the bill was amended in the wake of concerns raised by advocacy groups that questioned why their own recreational activities couldn’t be included with the bill’s clarification.

“There were a lot of advocacy groups who came forward and said, ‘Well, I’m a kayaker, and if surfers are allowed then shouldn’t kayakers be allowed?’ It started there,” she said. “When you look closely at the public trust doctrine, it’s defined as anyone who wants to enjoy the ocean and wet sandy beach for recreational purposes.”

