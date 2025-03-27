BELMAR — The borough council introduced an ordinance Tuesday night amending the Seaport Redevelopment Area that would allow for proposed redevelopment projects stemming from affordable housing settlement agreements.

The Seaport Redevelopment Area (Block 56, Lots 1, 2 4 and 6; Block 57, Lot 4; Block 75, Lots 4, 5 and 6; and Block 87, Lots 1, 2 and 3) consists of several properties in the borough that have been designated as an area in need of redevelopment pursuant to the Local Redevelopment and Housing Law from the state.

The proposed projects come from the settlement agreements achieved with the intervenors to the borough’s declaratory judgment (DJ) action filed in March 2023. The four settlement agreements designating final project agreements were approved by resolutions during the borough council’s July 23, 2024 meeting for the four intervenors to the borough’s DJ action: Mark Built Properties LLC; 613 Tenth Avenue LLC; Sackman/75 Rainey LLC; and Repetti/Russo Development.

Three of these settlement agreements – for Mark Built Properties LLC, Sackman/75 Rainey LLC and Repetti/Russo Development – are within the Seaport Redevelopment Area. The fourth intervenor – 613 Tenth Avenue LLC (located at 613 Tenth Ave.; Block 105, Lot 8) – is not included in the Seaport Redevelopment Area.

Recently, Belmar Planning Board members, although split in their opinions at its March 17 meeting, completed their review of a proposed amendment to the Seaport Redevelopment Area and overall deemed it consistent with the borough’s master plan, “and, in certain instances, inconsistent with bulk and design standards of the 2018 plan,” according to a report from Planning Board Attorney Douglas Kovats, included in the provided ordinance.

Areas of concern from the planning board members included requiring brick pavers for the Main Street project, unassigned parking spaces so spaces can be utilized by the public as well as residents, staggering construction start dates for the projects, requiring projects to obtain outside agency approvals (NJDOT, NJDEP) earlier on in the process and make sure that projects have access to necessary utilities and their use of those utilities doesn’t negatively impact the rest of the borough, according to Borough Planner Christine Bell.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.