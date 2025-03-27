WALL TOWNSHIP – Wall Township Emergency Services responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus at Route 138 at Route 34 early this morning, according to Wall Township Police and New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

According to NJ State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, state troopers responded to the motor vehicle crash at 7:24 a.m. on Route I-195 east at Exit 35B in Wall Township. Based on a preliminary investigation, a school bus traveling eastbound on I-195 overturned after colliding with a GMC van, according to Sgt. Lebron.

Sgt. Lebron said as a result of the crash, one juvenile passenger sustained serious injuries, while the driver and three other juvenile passengers sustained minor injuries. The driver of the school bus and four passengers were transported to an area hospital. The driver of the GMC did not sustain any injuries, according to Sgt. Lebron.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time, according to Sgt. Lebron.

The crash resulted in Route 138 East being shut down with traffic detoured onto Route 34 South, according to Wall Township Police.