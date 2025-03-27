FREEHOLD — Two former students have filed complaints in state Superior Court against the Wall Township Board of Education and key school employees, stemming from alleged hazing attacks on football players in the Wall High School locker room from 2021 to 2022.

The lawsuits claim the school failed to protect the victimized students. The attacks led to charges against several Wall High School students involved. The football team ended up withdrawing from the second round of their state tournament in 2021, as well as cancelling their Thanksgiving day game against Manasquan that season.

The lawsuits come three years after the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office filed juvenile complaints against multiple students charging the adolescents in January 2022 with hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment and harassment for incidents that occurred in the Wall Township High School football team’s locker room from September to October 2021, according to Acting County Prosecutor Lori Linskey at the time.

Plea deals followed for six juvenile defendants, attorney Christopher Adams had said at the time, who represented some of the players who were charged.

The incident also resulted in coaching staff and school officials losing their positions at the high school, and garnered widespread media attention.

One plaintiff, who was a 16-year-old student at Wall High School at the time of the incident in the fall of 2021, filed a complaint and a demand for trial by jury. The complaint named the Wall Township BOE, Superintendent Tracy Handerhan, former school Principal Rosaleen Sirchio, former Athletic Director Thomas Ridoux, former head football coach Anthony Grandinetti, teacher and former assistant coach Michael Cerminaro, assistant coach Robert Grace, and unnamed entities and individuals.

In the filed complaint dated March 6, McOmber, McOmber & Luber, describe what happened in the Wall High School boys locker room, alleging the defendants failed in their necessary protection of the plaintiff.

“On or about October 27, 2021, Plaintiff was in WHS’s boys’ locker room before the varsity football team’s daily practice, a school-sponsored event,” the complaint reads. “Although Defendant Grandinetti, the Head Coach of WHS’s varsity football team, and Defendant Cerminaro, an Assistant Coach and Quarterbacks Coach of WHS’s varsity football team, were also present in the WHS’s boys’ locker room, they (along with other faculty) completely failed to supervise the students inside the locker room.”

The complaint goes on to say that while the defendants were supposed to be supervising, the plaintiff was forcibly held down by several members of the Wall varsity football team while other teammates held him up by both of his arms and legs while trying to insert a broom into his anus. “Despite Plaintiff’s efforts to break free from his teammates’ grasp and his shouts for help, no one from WBOE intervened to protect him from the unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination,” as written in the complaint.

“They also have a duty to protect students from discrimination and harassment, and they must take preventive, corrective, and remedial measures should such an issue arise,” the complaint reads. “The Defendants here, however, repeatedly breached those duties.”

Armen McOmber, representing the plaintiff, spoke to The Coast Star this week about additional lawsuits in the locker room incidents that may follow.

“We anticipate additional filings in the near future,” McOmber said.

The second plaintiff, a minor, filed a complaint and jury demand on Feb. 28 in state Superior Court against the Wall Township BOE and other unnamed individuals and entities.

Lenox, Socey, Formidoni, Giordano, Land, Carrigg & Casey, representing the plaintiff and his guardians, describe in the complaint what happened to the plaintiff in the Wall High School boys’ locker room by his teammates in October 2021, and the lack of response by school staff as defendants.

“During this time, Plaintiff was forcibly restrained by multiple teammates who engaged in egregious and inappropriate conduct, including grabbing at Plaintiff’s genital area and

attempting to take off Plaintiff’s pants,” the complaint reads. “The aforementioned assault was recorded on video and subsequently disseminated among the student body, throughout the school district, and across the broader Monmouth County community, further subjecting Plaintiff to humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm. Despite the presence of coaching staff and other school personnel in or near the locker room, no reasonable efforts were undertaken to prevent, intervene in, or respond to the attack.”

The complaint also claims that the school staff named as defendants were aware of ongoing harassment, but failed to intervene, leading to mental harm of the plaintiff.

The complaint alleges that the defendants failed to protect the plaintiff from a “hostile and dangerous school environment.”

The complaint continues, “Despite knowing of ongoing harassment, hazing, and assault within the Wall High School football program, Defendants failed to act, allowing the misconduct to continue unchecked. As a result, Plaintiff suffered severe emotional and psychological harm. Plaintiffs assert claims under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination…and seek both compensatory and punitive damages.”

Athina Cornell, attorney for the Wall BOE, declined to comment to The Coast Star, citing the policy that the board does not comment on pending legal matters.

The Coast Star also reached out to Superintendent Tracy Handerhan for comment, but did not receive a response by press time.

