BRICK TOWNSHIP — A juvenile was taken into custody and charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, three counts of terroristic threats, obstruction and harassment all in connection with incidents that occurred in Brick Township on March 25.

On March 25, officers from the Brick Township Police Department responded to Angela Hibbard Park in response to a 911 call advising that suspect was reaching into his backpack acting like he had a gun.

An investigation by responding officers determined that the juvenile had approached a victim at the park and forcefully grabbed property from the victim.

In the commission of the theft, the juvenile was confronted by a bystander in the park in an attempt to prevent the juvenile from leaving with the victim’s property.

The juvenile then pushed that bystander, and when another individual attempted to intervene, the juvenile threatened to shoot the individuals in the immediate area – reaching inside the backpack while holding what was identified as a black object.

Several people began to flee and take cover, and the juvenile subsequently fled on foot. Responding officers engaged in a foot pursuit with the juvenile who was ultimately taken into custody.

An imitation firearm and a machete were recovered at the scene.The juvenile is currently being detained in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

Due to the fact that the individual charged with these offenses is a juvenile, N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60 prohibits the release of any additional information.

Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Brick Township Police Department for their efforts in connection with this instigation.

