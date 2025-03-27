ASBURY PARK — A cancer diagnosis is something no one ever wants to hear, especially when it happens to children, teens and young adults. Despite this, many continue to fight and go on to help others suffering similar incidents. One of these people is Alayna Jayne Riozzi-Bodine.

When she was 17, she was given the life-changing news that she had stage II Hodgkin’s lymphoma. However, four years later, she is now cancer-free and works with friends and family under the Alayna Jayne Foundation, which is based in Avon-By-The-Sea, and works to serve individuals in both Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Over the weekend of March 7, the foundation hosted a fundraiser at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, selling out the venue with a gift auction and bands, in an effort to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

Alayna’s mother, Elaine Riozzi-Bodine, who is co-founder and executive director of the foundation, said the Pat Roddy Band was more than eager to work with the foundation. Also performing at the fundraiser was the band Force Fed.

Matt Stragazzi, manager of the Pat Roddy Band, told The Coast Star, “We went to high school with Alayna’s dad at Saint Rose together, so Pat and him knew each other, plus we knew them just from living locally. I ran into them at a benefit we did back in October, and I said we should do something together.”

“It was a great coming together,” said Elaine Riozzi-Bodine. “People were calling it the Saint Rose Trifecta. Pat Roddy is a Saint Rose alumnus, as are most of the members of Force Fed, Alayna, my other three children and my husband.”

The venue was sold out, according to Elaine Riozzi-Bodine, generating over $10,000 for the foundation to use on various cancer programs.

She further said, “We far exceeded our expectations…We were told we sold out The Stone Pony. We had over 700 people in attendance, which was just amazing, especially for the time of year, being the dead of winter. Everybody was super excited and was thrilled with the outpouring of support we received.”

Stragazzi said, “We really like to give back to the community, as the community has been so great to us. Any time we can do something charitable, we try to. Back in 2020, during COVID, Pat and I put together a lot of solo shows that we would broadcast from my living room, where we raised over $100,000 in local charities through Facebook.”

The Alayna Jayne Foundation began after Alayna Jayne’s first battle with cancer. The night before she was to start her senior year of high school was when the lump was discovered by her family.

“Adolescence and young adult cancer patients are one of the most under-represented and misunderstood within the cancer community,” said Elaine Riozzi-Bodine. “This is an age group where they are just trying to find out who they are. They are trying to find their identity and when you are hit with a diagnosis such as cancer, it really impacts them on such a significant level more so than any of the other age groups.”

Locally the organization has helped fund rehabilitative efforts for over half a dozen youth cancer patients.

