LAVALLETTE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is currently conducting beach replenishment in The Ocean Star’s coverage area, beginning in Lavallette in mid-March.

The Army Corps’ Philadelphia District, the state Department of Environmental Protection and Ocean County are collaborating on the beach fill project, which is set to be performed in certain municipalities from Island Beach State Park to a small section of Point Pleasant Beach, as well as Lavallette. Through the program, Lavallette is in the process of receiving 184,000 cubic yards of sand.

In October 2024, USACE awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Houston, Texas for $73.5 million to complete periodic nourishment of the project. The base contract calls for dredging and placing 2.1 million cubic yards of sand onto the beaches. The sand is being dredged from approved areas located offshore of Ocean County in the Atlantic Ocean.

“The sand is then pumped onto the beach, and graded into an engineered template, which is designed to reduce damages from coastal storm events. Most of the base contract work involves widening the beach in eroded areas. In some areas, dunes, beach access paths/crossovers and sand fencing will be repaired. Dune grass will be planted in areas that undergo repairs,” said USACE.

Lavallette’s work will soon be finished, according to Mayor Walter LaCicero, who gave a rough timeline at the most recent meeting of the mayor and council.

“It started on (March 14), and it’s expected to run 24 days from then,” he said. “That will take us to the north end of town. The whole town is not being replenished — north of President Avenue is not being touched — but it will take it all the way south to where you see the bulge in…Toms River South.”

“That whole portion’s being fed by the pipelines that are here after that, they’re leaving here,” LaCicero said. “We’ll be done near the end of March, and they will move on…They’ll be out of our hair long before the season starts.”

Bay Head is next in line to receive beach replenishment with 495,000 cubic yards of sand. Bay Head’s sand allotment will “taper” into Point Pleasant Beach, according to USACE.

Bay Head’s replenishment will take place in spring, the Army Corps said, followed by Brick Township (227,000 cubic yards) and Mantoloking (392,000 cubic yards) “in summer 2025.”

During the course of the project, meetings regarding beach replenishment are open to attend on Thursdays at 10 a.m., in the second floor meeting room of the Lavallette Municipal Building, located at 1306 Grand Central Ave.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.