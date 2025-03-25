BRIELLE — The Brielle Council approved a resolution to authorize the borough engineering firm, H2M to initiate site work for a proposed new municipal building.

During the meeting’s public comment on the consent agenda, Brielle resident David Eareckson asked if there was an estimate for the site work and if it had been stated previously by the governing body.

Borough Administrator Thomas Nolan said, “The (for the site plan) estimate is $92,000…its to create the site plan.”

According to Nolan, the resolution has two components. The borough is also going to have a study done of the building that is going to try to hone in on where there is asbestos and other hazardous materials, which could escalate the cost of demolition.

“If we can demonstrate that there is not that much here or whatever, we would get a more competitive bid,” said Nolan.

