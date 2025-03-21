BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Board of Education adopted a tentative budget for the 2025 to 2026 school year at its March 18 board meeting.

The budget totals $166,132,253 with $130,606,297 to be raised by taxes and $35,525,956 to come from anticipated revenues.

The budget total will see $153,281,769 come from the general fund and $12,850,484 from special revenue.

According to the budget, the tentative budget uses 2025-2026 state aid figures.

“Its just a tentative budget, as we say every year, and tonight we will be looking to approve the 2025-2026 budget. For the 2025-2026 operating budget, we have a zero percent increase in expenditures at this point. We are still awaiting guidance from the state on revenue options and projections,” said Superintendent Thomas Farrell.

According to the superintendent, the process is “fluid and ever-changing.”

“The state requires a balanced budget…Brick Schools are $28 million under adequacy, according to the state and $48 million under the local fair share,” said the superintendent.

According to the superintendent, it is way below the state average and below the average cost per pupil.

“We are doing our best to minimize the impact on our students and our staff during these hard times. I assure you that we are looking at all avenues that are of the best interest of our students and our staff,” said Superintendent Farrell.

The board of education voted to approve the tentative budget unanimously.

More information will be available on the budget at the public hearing and adoption of the budget is currently scheduled for April 28 at 7 p.m. at the Brick Professional Development Center, 101 Hendrickson Blvd.

