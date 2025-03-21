LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Borough Council announced on Monday that, following the February adoption of an ordinance allowing an annual capacity charge to be added to residential electric bills, there would be no such adjustment made to the rate in 2025.

Councilman Jim Borowski, Lavallette’s representative in the Public Power Association of New Jersey, explained that despite swiftly rising energy capacity costs from the larger PJM Interconnection regional power transmission organization, the borough’s municipal electric utility would not need to make the capacity charge adjustment this year.

He said on Monday, “You may recall that we passed an ordinance that will allow us to, by virtue of resolution, raise the necessary funds as part of an adjustment for our capacity charge.”

“I’m happy to report that, with the hard work of (Borough Administrator John O.) Bennett and our CFO (chief financial officer) Chrissa Sierfeld and the diligence of the guys in the electric department…our utility is going to be able to absorb those increases without any adjustment to our rate to consumers for this year.

A capacity charge is a fee ensuring the power grid has enough capacity to meet demand during peak hours. The Borough of Lavallette owns and operates its own electric and water utilities.

PJM Interconnection is a regional transmission organization, an electric operations company which manages a large multi-state power grid including New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio as well as parts of several other states.

Both Mayor Walter LaCicero and Borowski emphasized that Lavallette’s electric bills would remain lower than those of Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L).

“The major concern is, ‘Are we lower than JCP&L?’” said Borowski. “We undoubtedly will be.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.