POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving is returning for its 15th year in New Jersey, with most sub shop locations donating to Make-A-Wish New Jersey, a nonprofit dedicated to granting wishes and improving the quality of life for kids with critical illnesses throughout the state.

During the nationwide month-long event, “customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 when placing their order,” according to a Jersey Mike’s press release. The Wall-based sandwich chain, which private equity firm Blackstone agreed to acquire for $8 billion in November, has held the Month of Giving campaign for 15 years as of 2025.

The campaign culminates on the “Day of Giving,” Wednesday, March 26, when all sales — not just the profits — made that day will be donated to Make-A-Wish New Jersey and more than 200 other organizations across the country.

Assistant manager Alex Osorio, of the Point Pleasant Beach Jersey Mike’s location, explained that “The Month of Giving is the month where (CEO Peter Cancro) and all the Jersey Mike’s community members like to give back to their communities. Since the Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised $113 million for local charities country-wide.”

“Really, what the Month of Giving is about is showing your team and everyone that works in your store what it means to make a difference,” said Caroline Jones, a Jersey Mike’s franchisee of both the Point Pleasant Beach and Point Pleasant locations. “They go above and beyond to make a lot more subs than they typically do on a Wednesday in March. It ends up being the busiest day of the year for a lot of the locations across the country — so it really is an impactful day.”

Both a franchisee and the daughter of Jersey Mike’s CEO and founder Peter Cancro, Jones said that she has been proud to continue the tradition from the stores which are so familiar to her and her kin.

“It means a lot, as Peter’s daughter, to keep these locations in the family…It’s a really beautiful thing and we’re going to continue to carry on this Month of Giving legacy that our owners created,” she said. “You see that return on investment come with the customers who keep coming back after they donate, through your brand, to charity. It’s a different impact.”

