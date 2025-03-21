SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Environmental Commission is hosting a Beyond Plastics presentation on taking action against plastic pollution with former NBC New York Reporter Brian Thompson on Thursday, March 27, at the Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center, located at 902 Ocean Road.

The presentation starts at 7 p.m., and will be interactive for members of the community. The presentation will detail how Jersey Shore towns are taking action against plastic pollution.

RSVP to boroughclerk@springlakehts.com. With questions, contact Christine Nevin Meloro, co-chair of the SLH Environmental Commission, at 732-449-3362 or 914-629-2860.