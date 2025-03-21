POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Owners, developers and borough officials broke ground Friday on the property of the future Five Dimes Brewery, which occupies the former site of Point Bay Fuel.

The future brewery’s property, which is located at 334 Hawthorne Ave., sits directly west of the Point Pleasant Beach train station along the Route 35 North corridor. Based on the growing popularity of both independent breweries and the location between two highly trafficked travel routes — Route 35 and the North Jersey Coast Line — Mayor Doug Vitale said that he is optimistic about the brewery and its effects on the borough.

“Breweries are big,” said Mayor Doug Vitale. “And, with the location right on 35, people are going to see it either driving up north or coming south on the train. It’s going to be a great business with a great location; I think it’ll do really well. They’ve gone through most of their approvals, so I think they’re ready to go.”

“I have family that lives up north where the original location is, and they rave about it, so I’m excited for them to come down here,” Vitale said. The original Five Dimes location is in Westwood, with another location in Red Bank and the third to open in Point Pleasant Beach.

Councilman Mike Ramos was also present for the groundbreaking, and said that the location of the brewery is prime for development and driving visitors to the borough.

“I think that breweries have their own independent attraction for people; they have a following with the public,” Ramos said. “The three Ls of real estate are location, location, location — this place has it. You’re right next to the train tracks off a major thoroughfare; it’s a win-win project.”

Chris Alepa, founder of Five Dimes Brewery, said that the facility will be equipped to serve beer made on premises, overseen by a brewmaster.

“We have a brewmaster in each brewery; they oversee all the production and order all the hops and the grains,” he said. “They’re in charge of the day-to-day activities in the brew house. There’s going to be a beautiful set-up here, and everything that people will drink here is going to be made here.”

Darryl Monticello, co-principal of Point Beach-based Hollston Realty Group alongside Don Slaght, said, “We’re hoping that by this time next year, we’ll be drinking beer, if everything goes smoothly.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.