POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Office of Emergency Management (OEM) held a shelter and hurricane response exercise on Saturday at the Point Pleasant Borough High School, to prepare in the event a hurricane hits the area.

The local OEM partnered with members of the American Red Cross New Jersey Region, Point Pleasant Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Point Pleasant Borough Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the County Animal Response Team (CART) to simulate creating an emergency shelter inside the high school.

Andrew J. Welsh, director of the Point Pleasant Borough OEM, spoke to The Ocean Star on the importance of preparing for a hurricane, after Hurricane Sandy ripped through Ocean County and surrounding areas in 2012. The storm impacted more than 24,000 homes in the county, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Our goal and role today is that this has all been stemmed since Hurricane Sandy,” Welsh said. “We had to open a shelter, and it was something we hadn’t really practiced at the time. As we have built up over the last several years, we’ve tried to get better on tasks like this.”

Welsh explained the OEM’s role in a natural disaster event, which is getting resources together in a hurricane or natural disaster event.

“This is the first time we’ve had a full-scale shelter exercise,” Welsh said. “Our agency’s job is basically to coordinate this so that in a disaster, we basically assume the role of emergency services, and then cast them out to get the job done. We are really happy that we’re able to do this with the Red Cross, our CERT team, our mutual aid partners with our first aid squad, the police department and actually, the South Toms River OEM is here to watch.”

