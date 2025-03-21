Eugene ‘Gene’ Pape, age 77, passed away on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at his home in Waretown, NJ.

The first child of Joseph and Ruby Pape (Gillespie), he was born on September 22, 1947 on Staten Island. ‘Gentleman’ Gene became engaged to Rosalie (Armocida) on Valentine’s Day 1970 and they were married on November 28th