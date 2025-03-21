LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Board of Education gave the public a look at the tentative budget for the 2025 to 2026 school year, totaling approximately $5,729,893, at its Monday, March 17, meeting.

This figure of more than $5.72 million is approximately $217,000 more than last year’s $5.51 million budget.

According to Board Business Administrator Loretta Hill, based on Lavallette’s average assessed home value of approximately $899,000, the average homeowner will pay approximately $1,600 in school taxes.

“The estimated tax levy will be $4,454,260; this is an increase of a little under 2%,” she said. A state law puts a 2% cap on the increase a district can make to its tax levy each budget cycle. Last year, the tax levy was approximately $4,190,000.

“The tentative budget is submitted to the county (superintendent of schools) for their review and approval,” Hill said. “We will have a public hearing on the budget on May 1.”

Hill explained some of the district’s largest expenditures for the upcoming school year, saying, “Salaries, taxes and benefits make up the biggest portion of our budget; it’s $2.5 million for salaries and $750,000 for taxes and benefits.”

The board passed the tentative budget resolution in a 4-0 vote. Board President Jarrod Grasso and board member Alison Zylinski were absent from the meeting.

