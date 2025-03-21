Situated along the Manasquan River in one of America’s oldest taverns, Harpoon Willy’s has been a staple dining location in the area for the past 18 years. Its successes in offering delicious food, attentive service and a warm atmosphere are set to continue as plans to expand and open several new locations are in progress.

“We call this the ‘original,’” said Jeff Sisco, chief operating officer of Jersey Shore Restaurant Group (JSRG). “It’s been a public house since the late 1780’s, in one form or another, it’s been some sort of tavern or bar. It’s largely the original structure.”

Open for lunch and dinner every day of the week, Harpoon Willy’s offers an extensive menu of American fare, curated with slightly different tweaks that are specific to each of its locations.

“The core menu is the core menu. Every location will have between four to seven unique dishes to the location, based upon demographics or just to keep things fresh and interesting,” said Sisco.

Regardless of location, patrons can enjoy the same quality ingredients in a variety of dishes including salads, burgers and steaks, fresh seafood and raw bar, housemade desserts and more.

One of the “most popular appetizers” or a “HW Signature,” with about 200 orders sold per week, are the Truffled Tater Tots, a truffle-infused potato mixture enrobed in a crispy, golden-brown exterior, paired with a bacon Gruyère sauce for dipping.

Whether a lighter lunch option or as a dinner entree, the fish and chips is a classic way to go. Pieces of white, flaky Atlantic Cod are dipped in panko batter and lightly fried, served alongside French fries, housemade cole slaw and tartar sauce, and a squeeze of fresh lemon.

Another of the restaurant’s most popular dishes is the surf and turf, a six-ounce filet mignon, three grilled jumbo shrimp and grilled asparagus on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes, completed with a red wine demiglaze.

Harpoon Willy’s is also known for its wide selection of alcoholic beverages, offering domestic and international beers and wines, as well as specially crafted cocktails.

A team of knowledgeable mixologists can create “ode to the classics” like an Old Fashioned, or for those who want to be more adventurous, can check out the seasonal cocktail list using ingredients relevant to the time of year.

The winter menu offers six cocktail options, each with a different spirit. The “Old Pal” is simple, but refreshing: rye, Campari, dry vermouth and a lemon twist garnish, served chilled in a martini glass.

On March 20, the drink menu will switch from winter to “spring-focused” cocktails.

In addition to the standard menu, Harpoon Willy’s offers dinner specials, which include a cocktail, a soup, an appetizer and entree options. Happy Hour at the bar is from 3 to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

Every Friday and Saturday starting at 8:30 p.m., the restaurant welcomes local singers and groups for live music performances. A regular set of musicians play every four to six weeks on rotation.

EXPANSION

This past November, Harpoon Willy’s saw a number of aesthetic renovations, including new tables and chairs and the replacement of large wall-to-ceiling windows facing the river,

In December of 2023, Harpoon Willy’s partners formed Jersey Shore Restaurant Group, which has since allowed them to branch out and expand Harpoon Willy’s to two other locations further south and out west.

“That’s when people like me were brought on a couple months after to sort of begin to scale the company, so they consolidated everything under the JSRG umbrella. We’re in a big hyper-growth phase right now but it’s been fun,” said Sisco.

Harpoon Willy’s has locations in the Manasquan Park section of Wall and Robbinsville, and is set to open a third location this coming summer in Waretown.

“Our tag line is ‘American Tavern Reimagined’ so we want a place where people are comfortable,” Sisco said. “We’re not asking people to overthink what they’re eating, it has a sense of place for them.”

“It’s kind of that ‘Cheers’ vibe. Especially here, a lot of the regulars, it’s 18 years and counting of them seeing each other multiple times a week and that environment is really important for us to preserve here, and we’re trying to build that in all the new ones,” said Sisco.

“That’s what we’re hoping to be – that extension of your home, kitchen and living room,” he said.

Harpoon Willy’s, at 2655 River Road in Wall, is open daily for lunch and dinner. Visit harpoonwillys.com to view the menu and more, or find updates on Facebook and Instagram.