WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education voted to approve a tentative $96,485,335 budget on Tuesday, compared to last year’s $87.2 million.

The general fund total appropriations are $91,150,000, which is a 4.5% increase over the prior year’s appropriations, according to Wall Township District Business Administrator Brian Smyth.

The proposed tax rate based on an average assessed home value of $493,600 is approximately $1.24 per $100 of assessed value, and the average tax bill will increase by $200.05 over the prior year. It is noted that the district received an increase of $348,640 in state aid for the operating expenses, according to Smyth.

Total operating expenses are $90,020,220 which includes $14,000 of interest on reserve accounts and $359,916 tuition to charter schools.

The capital budget of $1,129,780, provides for replacing equipment and capital improvements at various schools, including: Wall High School front and athletic entrance improvements, asphalt paving at Old Mill Elementary School, HVAC equipment replacement at the primary school, and asbestos abatement at multiple schools.

The total tax levy for both the operating budget and debt service is $78,818,888. The increase is 2% over the prior year plus 2.2% waiver due to the increased cost of health benefits.

Total debt service obligations based on the referendum approved in December 2022 is $4,328,335 which is funded with $1,303,492 is state debt service aid and $3,024,843 with local tax levy.





