SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Borough Council met Monday night, passing a resolution to set a contract with ATT Sports, Inc. for the installation of three new pickleball courts at Joseph E. Robertson Park.

“If you are looking at this project from Allaire Road…(the courts) would be on the north side of that between the playground and the Little League field,” Councilman Leonard Capristo said. “That’s a good spot for it.”

The measure comes after the town was awarded a $100,000 grant from Monmouth County in 2024 for municipal park improvements, specifically the construction of the new pickleball courts at the park located at 1100 Allaire Road.

The resolution was voted in the affirmative by all council members present, aside from Councilwoman Sara King, who said some residents of the park area do not want the courts installed. Mayor Chris Campion Jr. and Councilwoman Michele Degnan-Spang were not present at the meeting.

“When this grant went out, it was for three pickleball courts and ancillary improvements,” King said. “My problem with this is that at that last meeting where people came and spoke, people were very concerned about the noise. They only wanted two courts if they had to have them, basically they didn’t want any…It just seems to me that we aren’t listening to the residents.”

King also spoke on previous potential plans for the park that never materialized, but could have been prioritized, including attempting to get a grant to put walkways throughout the park.

Councilman John Casagrande spoke on the noise concerns by residents surrounding the site, saying the council is not opposed to noise mitigation.

“I am not against vegetation or whatever border we can put around to give consideration to everyone living in the area,” Casagrande said. “We have this grant, and I am 100 percent in favor of it.”

Casagrande also spoke on the overall increased demand for pickleball in town currently, and his personal experience with the noise, living by pickleball courts currently.

“The demand for pickleball is insatiable right now,” Casagrande said. “As someone who lives near Ocean Road, that pickleball court is utilized all the time. With respect to people who brought up the sound, I am by there every day…and the sound is not that big of a deal from my perspective. I don’t have decibel studies or anything, but Spring Lake has six courts, and the revenue they are pulling in through reserving those courts is amazing. The demand is crazy.”

“I’d argue that the pickleball courts will add to the quality of life,” Capristo said. “Never have I heard of pickleball courts being a burden on a facility or a town…We are at a (pickleball court) deficit right now.”

