BELMAR — Belmar Planning Board members on Monday night, although split in their opinions, completed their review of a proposed amendment to the Seaport Redevelopment Area that would allow for three proposed redevelopment projects stemming from affordable housing settlement agreements. The development – consisting of 393 total units with 54 designated as affordable housing, in buildings as tall as five stories – was overall deemed consistent with the borough’s master plan.

The Seaport Redevelopment Area (Block 56, Lots 1, 2 4 and 6; Block 57, Lot 4; Block 75, Lots 4, 5 and 6; and Block 87, Lots 1, 2 and 3) consists of several properties in the borough that have been designated as an area in need of redevelopment pursuant to the Local Redevelopment and Housing Law from the state.

The three proposed projects in the Seaport Redevelopment Area come from the settlement agreements achieved with the intervenors to the borough’s declaratory judgment action filed in March 2023. These settlement agreements – for Mark Built Properties LLC, Sackman/75 Rainey LLC and Repetti/Russo Development – were approved by resolutions designating final project agreements during the borough council’s July 23, 2024 meeting. A fourth intervenor – 613 Tenth Avenue LLC (located at 613 Tenth Ave.; Block 105, Lot 8) – also reached a settlement agreement with the borough through the declaratory judgment, but is not included in the Seaport Redevelopment Area.

The mayor and council, at their March 11 meeting, passed a resolution referring the proposed amendment to the planning board for its review and recommendations.

Board Attorney Douglas Kovats explained during the planning board’s March 17 meeting that the review was not a site plan for the projects, and instead the role of the planning board was to review the amendment to the redevelopment zone and deem if it was compliant with the borough’s master plan, as well as to offer any recommendations.

Christine Bell, the planning board’s planner, also clarified during the planning board meeting that “This is not a site plan, this is just an amendment to the Seaport Redevelopment Plan, so this is basically just changing the zoning in certain sections of the Seaport Redevelopment Plan a little bit.”

Any applications for the redevelopment projects are still subject to approval from the required agencies, including the Technical Design Review Board and planning board, and must enter into a developer’s agreement with the borough, Bell said. No developer’s agreements with the borough have been made by council as of the planning board’s meeting.