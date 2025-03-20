BRIELLE — The Brielle Elementary School Drama Club is prepared to hit the stage this weekend, showcasing Disney’s original “Beauty and the Beast,” starring students of several grades.

Performances will be held on Thursday, March 20, and Friday, March 21, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 22, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased online at brielleelementarypto.com or at the door before the show.

Ninety cast and crew members gathered in the auditorium Tuesday afternoon for a full dress rehearsal under the direction of Drama Club Director Marissa North, Assistant Drama Director Courtney Donnelly, Music Director Sydney Rosen, and a special return from Drama Club Founder and former special education teacher, JoAnn McWilliams, who assists backstage and with costumes.

“Beauty and the Beast” is the only show that has been performed twice since the inception of the drama program.

“We selected it because we had a pretty big group,” said North. “We had a big seventh- and sixth-grade group this year with a lot of talented (people), so we wanted a show that had a lot of parts. So that’s why this one came to mind because there are so many interval characters.”

The drama club includes fifth- through eighth-graders every year, but about once every four to five years, North said, second-grade students have the opportunity to act in a performance.

“We try to include the second-graders so that they get a taste of what theater is like. It’s fun for the older kids to kind of mentor them and then they get to be showcased. They’re not in the whole production, but they get their moments where they get to shine, and it’s great, we love it,” said North.

The dress rehearsal allows the cast and crew members to not only practice all they’ve learned, but to allow for the directors to ensure smoothness and provide encouragement.

“I’m looking to make sure everyone is working cohesively,” North said, adding that she looks to prevent mishaps like “someone’s costume’s falling apart, we missed a big cue…”

“I try to give them comments to boost them, or last-minute things that will try to stick in their head about their character,” North said.

Lead roles Belle, played by Frankie Loria, and the Beast, played by Jax Terry, both took the time to speak with The Coast Star about what acting means for them and gave their thoughts on their upcoming final performance.

